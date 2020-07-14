16:42
Mudflow floods houses and bridge in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan

Several houses have been flooded, water pipes and a bridge have been damaged as a result of mudflow in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

According to the ministry, the mudflow hit Leilek district the day before after rain.

«Three houses, basements and vegetable gardens were flooded in Isfana. At least 38 heads of the cattle were killed by the mudflow in Raukhana area. Mudflows also damaged water pipes in Chymgen village, reinforced concrete and two wooden poles — in Baul village and six wooden poles — in Golbo village,» the ministry reported.

In addition, intrafarm road has been flooded.

The mudflow also washed away the outskirts of a canal in Toguz-Bulak village; the bridge on the 338th kilometer of Osh — Batken — Isfana highway was damaged.

The team of the Ministry of Emergency Situations for Batken region, four excavators, two rescue teams were involved in cleaning work.

Restoration work is ongoing.
