Tragedy in Aksy: Parliament holds moment of silence in memory of victims

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan held a moment of silence in memory of those killed in Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region.

Speaker Talant Mamytov expressed his condolences on behalf of the Parliament.

«The families of the victims and the injured will get assistance. The Parliament is ready to allocate money for all the necessary work to eliminate the consequences of the mudflow. In addition, monetary assistance will be also provided from the speaker’s fund,» the Speaker of the Parliament said.

Mudflow swept away eight citizens in Aksy district, six bodies were found. Residential buildings were also destroyed, roadbed was washed out in some areas, bridges and other structures were damaged.

The Chairman of the Cabinet added that it is also necessary to take measures to eliminate the emergency situation due to mudflows in Batken district of Batken region and Dzhumgal district of Naryn region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations was ordered to switch to round-the-clock work and, if necessary, attract additional groups of rescuers to eliminate the consequences of natural disasters.

Earlier, the President instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take all the necessary measures to eliminate the consequences of the emergency situation as soon as possible.
