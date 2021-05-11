14:29
USD 84.71
EUR 103.10
RUB 1.15
English

Mudflow floods houses, destroys roads in Ala-Buka district

Mudflow flooded houses, destroyed roads and damaged cars in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, five residential houses, courtyards of 35 houses, roads, farm buildings were flooded, and a Hyundai Porter truck was damaged in Kok-Tash village.

«100 people and the appropriate equipment were involved in the cleaning work. Electricity was restored the day before, the work continues today,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.
link: https://24.kg/english/193637/
views: 98
Print
Related
Road washed out, school yard flooded in Chatkal district
Mudflows flood several courtyards in Aksy district
Courtyards and private houses flooded in Jalal-Abad due to heavy rains
Karakol - Enilchek road being destroyed due to erosion of high mountain lake
Mudflow floods 10 residential buildings in Arslanbob village
Mudflow floods houses and bridge in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
At least 60 yards, road flooded in Naryn, no casualties reported
Mudflow destroys roads in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflow floods houses, kindergarten in Isfana town
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Popular
Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project Preparations for seizure? What's going on around Kumtor gold mining project
Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu Largest mosque built by Matraimovs’ Foundation opened in Kara-Suu
Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments Centerra Gold comments on Kumtor developments
Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard Andrei Grozin: Nationalization of Kumtor can hit Kyrgyzstan hard
11 May, Tuesday
14:25
Elchibek Zhantaev appointed Director of State Agency for Regional Development Elchibek Zhantaev appointed Director of State Agency fo...
14:21
New Plenipotentiary Representative of Cabinet in Issyk-Kul region appointed
14:13
Documentary about best football player of Kyrgyzstan filmed in Kazakhstan
13:56
Border conflict: 57 injured still in Bishkek hospitals
13:50
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 158.6 million people globally