Mudflow floods houses, destroys roads in Ala-Buka district

Mudflow flooded houses, destroyed roads and damaged cars in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, five residential houses, courtyards of 35 houses, roads, farm buildings were flooded, and a Hyundai Porter truck was damaged in Kok-Tash village.

«100 people and the appropriate equipment were involved in the cleaning work. Electricity was restored the day before, the work continues today,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.