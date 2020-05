Mudflow hit Isfana town in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reports.

The mudflow formed as a result of heavy precipitations in Leilek district.

«The mudflows flooded houses on the street of the town. Response team of the Ministry of Emergencies left for the place. In addition, Deputy Minister of Emergencies Ravshan Rysbaev left for Isfana. Additional information will be provided later,» the ministry noted.