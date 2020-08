Mudflows have flooded 10 residential buildings in Arslanbob village. Press service of the Emergencies Ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, heavy rain resulted in a mudflow yesterday at about 19.30. A mud-stone mass flooded a thousand meters of an internal road, 200 meters of a mudflow channel, washed away an electric pole. None of the local residents suffered.

Work on elimination of consequences of the natural disaster continues.