Mudflow in Aksy district: Search for missing children continues

Search for two children, who were swept away by the mudflow the day before in Aksy district, continues. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«Two children were swept away by the mudflow in Tashtak village. In total, mudflows swept away eight people. The bodies of six of them were found. The search for the rest continues. At least 20 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, six rescuers from Aksy district, seven police officers and 40 local residents are involved in the search work today,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Mudflow hit Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan yesterday: it destroyed a bridge and washed away roads in Zholborstu village. The mudflow washed out the road leading to Mal-Kaldy pasture at 20.30 due to heavy rainfall.