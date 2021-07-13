13:05
USD 84.78
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.14
English

Mudflow in Aksy district: Search for missing children continues

Search for two children, who were swept away by the mudflow the day before in Aksy district, continues. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reports.

«Two children were swept away by the mudflow in Tashtak village. In total, mudflows swept away eight people. The bodies of six of them were found. The search for the rest continues. At least 20 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic, six rescuers from Aksy district, seven police officers and 40 local residents are involved in the search work today,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

Mudflow hit Aksy district of Kyrgyzstan yesterday: it destroyed a bridge and washed away roads in Zholborstu village. The mudflow washed out the road leading to Mal-Kaldy pasture at 20.30 due to heavy rainfall.
link: https://24.kg/english/200940/
views: 57
Print
Related
Mudflow sweeps away and kills eight-year-old boy in Uzgen district
Mudflow floods houses, destroys roads in Ala-Buka district
Mudflow floods 10 residential buildings in Arslanbob village
Mudflow floods houses and bridge in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflow destroys roads in Leilek district of Kyrgyzstan
Mudflow floods houses, kindergarten in Isfana town
Mudflow floods central streets in Cholpon-Ata
Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan suffers from mudflow
Dam to protect village from mudflows built in Batken region
Mudflow hits Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Tuesday
12:59
COVID-19 vaccination: Over 3,000 people vaccinated for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan COVID-19 vaccination: Over 3,000 people vaccinated for...
12:50
Mudflow in Aksy district: Search for missing children continues
12:07
19,289 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,551 - in serious condition
12:00
36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
11:53
10 patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours