President instructs to take measures to eliminate consequences of mudflow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov instructed the Cabinet of Ministers to take all necessary measures as soon as possible to eliminate the consequences of the mudflow that hit Aksy district of Jalal-Abad region yesterday.

He instructed to provide appropriate assistance to the people affected by the natural disaster.

The head of state expressed his condolences to the families of those killed and injured as a result of the mudflow.

Sadyr Japarov stressed that the whole country shares the pain and grief of those who lost their loved ones as a result of this natural disaster, and hopes for a speedy recovery of all the injured.

All victims will be reportedly provided with support from the state.