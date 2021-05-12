Mudflow sweeps away and kills eight-year-old boy in Uzgen district

Mudflow swept away an eight-year-old boy in Uzgen district of Kyrgyzstan. He died in hospital. Press service of the Ministry of Emergencies reported.

Mudflows caused by heavy rains flooded the courtyards of houses located in Kommunist, Toktogul villages and in Kirpichny area on May 11.

Mudflows also hit Bolshevik village in Akzhar rural municipality.

«The boy, 8, who was grazing cattle, was swept away by the mudflow. His relatives found him later, but he died in the hospital,» the statement says.

An excavator, a grader and rescuers were involved in cleaning work.