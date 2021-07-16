11:37
Tragedy in Aksy: Deputy Emergency Situations Minister visits scene

Deputy Head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Mazaripov visited villages in Aksy district, where eight people were killed during mudflows. Press service of the ministry reported.

On July 13, during his visit, the Deputy Minister considered the issue of restoration of three damaged bridges and a completely destroyed one in Zholborstu village in Ak-Zhol rural area.

In addition, the Deputy Minister Akylbek Mazaripov discussed construction of temporary roundabout routes in Zholborstu village. He also noted that it is necessary to carry out emergency cleaning work on the road between Raikomol village (700 meters long), on Leskhoz section (300 meters), in Tegen village (600 meters).

It is noted that the mudflow also damaged the lower part of the on-farm bridge connecting Karager and Sadyrmat streets.

Mudflow sept away eight people, mostly children, in Ak-Zhol rural area of Aksy district in Jalal-Abad region on July 13. One boy has still not been found.
