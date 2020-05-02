Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Archival Agency at the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan launched a virtual photo-documentary exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. The agency reported.

The virtual exhibition is dedicated to the exploits of compatriots in the Great Patriotic War. «The historical and documentary components of the exposition are based on documents from the funds of the Central State Archives of Kyrgyzstan, cinema and photo documents, socio-political documentation and the Issyk-Kul Regional State Archive,» the SRS told.