19:14
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan

The Archival Agency at the State Registration Service of Kyrgyzstan launched a virtual photo-documentary exhibition dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. The agency reported.

The virtual exhibition is dedicated to the exploits of compatriots in the Great Patriotic War. «The historical and documentary components of the exposition are based on documents from the funds of the Central State Archives of Kyrgyzstan, cinema and photo documents, socio-political documentation and the Issyk-Kul Regional State Archive,» the SRS told.
link: https://24.kg/english/151738/
views: 109
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students
Six WWII veterans from Osh receive 75,000 soms each
Vladimir Putin postpones Victory Parade in Moscow
Musical band from Bishkek to perform on Red Square in Moscow on May 9
Three veterans from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
Russian military aircraft to participate in Victory Parade in Bishkek
Volunteers from Kyrgyzstan to be able to attend Victory Parade in Moscow
Kyrgyz military to participate in Victory Parade in Moscow
President: Memory of immense feat of our fathers will be preserved forever
Meeting-requiem dedicated to Victory in Great Patriotic War starts in Bishkek
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek Roadblocks to be removed tonight in Bishkek
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
2 May, Saturday
18:17
Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launched in Kyrgyzstan Virtual photo exhibition dedicated to Victory Day launc...
17:18
Resident of Jalal-Abad region dies of coronavirus in Bishkek
16:57
1 mln soms transferred from China to special account for fight against COVID-19
16:30
Service estimating level of self-isolation in large cities launched
16:10
Dariga Nazarbayeva loses deputy seat in Parliament of Kazakhstan