Dariga Nazarbayeva loses deputy seat in Parliament of Kazakhstan

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree on termination of powers of the deputy of the Senate of the country’s Parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva. Kazakhstani media reported with reference to the press service of the President.

According to them, the Presidential Administration does not explain the reason for this decision.

Dariga Nazarbayeva is the eldest daughter of the first president of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, who resigned as the head of state in March 2019. She has been a deputy of the Senate of the Parliament since September 2016 and was elected the Speaker of the Chamber in March 2019.
