Facebook user Chynarbek Shabdan uulu (Ali Shabdan) was detained and taken for interrogation to the Internal Affairs Department of Talas due to his post on social media. He himself told about it.

Ali Shabdan criticized actions of the authorities of the Kyrgyz Republic on his page, and also shared publications and caricatures of other users.

The Talas resident was taken for interrogation by police officers. They handed him an order from the State Committee for National Security, which says for which publications he was detained.

A video of his detention was posted on social media.