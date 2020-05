At least 389,400 tons of oil products have been imported into Kyrgyzstan in January — April 2020. The Association of Oil Traders reported.

These are 191,600 tons of gasoline and 197,700 tons of diesel fuel.

«It should be noted that oil traders fully cover the republic’s demand for fuel and lubricants, thereby fulfilling their main task of providing Kyrgyzstan with oil products and not allowing any shortage,» the Association said.