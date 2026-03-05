Kyrgyzstan's fuel and lubricant reserves sufficient for 2 months – oil traders

Representatives of the Antimonopoly Regulation Service held a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s largest oil traders.

According to the agency, the parties discussed fuel reserves, the pricing situation, and measures to ensure stable supplies of petroleum products to the domestic market.

«Amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, the situation in the fuel and lubricants market remains under the service’s control and does not have a negative short-term impact on the country’s domestic market. Duty-free supplies of petroleum products are carried out under the existing intergovernmental agreement between the Energy Ministries of the Kyrgyz Republic and Russia, based on an approved indicative balance. This mechanism ensures stable supply volumes and provides additional protection for the domestic market against external risks,» the statement says.

According to oil traders, the current situation in the fuel market remains stable. Petroleum products are being supplied without interruptions in line with the delivery schedule. Existing fuel reserves are sufficient for two months.

It was noted that in January, gasoline and diesel prices in the republic decreased by up to 3 soms per liter.

Oil traders stated that the current price adjustment is limited in nature. As new fuel batches enter the market, retail prices may be revised. Further price dynamics will depend on wholesale prices set by Russian oil refineries.

Following the meeting, the service decided within its authority to:

urge Kyrgyz oil traders to restrain current prices and prevent sharp increases in fuel costs;

ensure the formation of sufficient fuel and lubricants reserves to meet domestic demand and prevent shortages of petroleum products.

For their part, oil traders expressed readiness to ensure uninterrupted fuel supplies through the end of the year.