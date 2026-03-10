13:40
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan eases ban on export of petroleum products

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a resolution imposing a temporary ban on the export of oil and petroleum products outside the customs territory of the Eurasian Economic Union.

The changes concern government resolution No. 66 adopted on March 1, 2021.

According to the updated version of the document, the ban will not apply to certain types of fuel intended for processing at domestic oil refineries.

An exception has been made for products supplied for processing to China Petrol Company Zhongda and Kyrgyzneftegaz OJSC. The list includes AI 92 (K-2) gasoline, AI 80 gasoline, diesel fuel (K-2), naphtha, fuel oil and heating fuel.

At the same time, restrictions remain in place on the export of oil and petroleum products classified under EAEU foreign trade commodity codes 2709 (crude oil) and 2710 (petroleum products) by road and rail transport outside the Eurasian Economic Union.

The resolution enters into force from the date of its official publication.
