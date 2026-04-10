Bishkek asks Moscow to increase duty-free fuel and lubricants supplies

Bishkek has requested an increase in duty-free fuel and lubricants supplies from Moscow for next year and expects a positive outcome. First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Daniyar Amangeldiev, said.

According to him, Kyrgyzstan is counting on Russia’s positive decision on increasing duty-free fuel supplies.

Amangeldiev added that Kyrgyzstan annually forms and reviews indicative supply balances jointly with its Russian counterparts.

«In principle, given the strategic nature of our partnership and the allied nature of our partnership, Russia always helps and supports us in this,» he said.

For the next year, Kyrgyzstan is requesting 1.3 million tons of fuel and lubricants. This is 100,000 tons more than stipulated by current bilateral agreements, under which Russia annually supplies 1.2 million tons of fuel duty-free.

The country’s authorities are taking measures to prevent fuel shortages on the domestic market and curb price increases, the First Deputy Cabinet Chairman noted.