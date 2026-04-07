Taxes on petroleum products proposed to be abolished in Kyrgyzstan

In Kyrgyzstan, it is proposed to consider curbing the rise in prices for fuels and lubricants by temporarily abolishing taxes and excise duties. Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the Association of Oil Traders, stated.

According to him, wholesale prices have recently increased by 25–30 percent. Under current conditions, the cost price of diesel fuel could reach 100–103 soms per liter, while AI 92 gasoline may rise to 78–81 soms. These estimates do not include supplier margins, wages, or other expenses.

At present, Eshatov noted, retail prices are being maintained thanks to previously purchased stocks at lower prices; however, these reserves are nearly exhausted.

He added that taxes and excise duties account for around 25 percent of the final fuel price. In a number of countries, such payments have been temporarily reduced or eliminated to stabilize the market.

«An operational headquarters has been set up, which includes our representatives. It has proposed that the Cabinet of Ministers temporarily abolish taxes, excise duties, as well as fuel marking requirements and contributions to the road fund,» he said on Birinchi Radio.