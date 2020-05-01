09:28
USD 78.89
EUR 85.88
RUB 1.08
English

Price of gasoline and diesel fuel could fall by 2 soms in May

It is planned to reduce the retail price of fuel and lubricants by an average of 2 soms in the near future. The Information Support Department of Government Office of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Further price dynamics will reportedly depend on the intensification of economic activity in the republic and the situation with oil pricing in the world market.

«The decision was made during the negotiations of the relevant state bodies with representatives of oil traders of the country. Uninterrupted work is currently underway to provide the republic with the necessary amount of fuel and lubricants. At the same time, measures are being taken to prevent a shortage of oil products,» the department said.

The government added that following the results of four months of 2020, a decrease in retail prices for fuel and lubricants was registered in the republic compared with their level at the beginning of the year. Gasoline fell by 2.8 soms (or 6.7 percent) on average in the country, and the average cost of diesel fell by 4.7 soms (or 9.7 percent). In addition, wholesale prices of fuels and lubricants, which are sold from oil depots, have significantly decreased. Gasoline fell by 11.6 soms (or 32 percent), and diesel — by 11 soms (or 21.3 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/151582/
views: 55
Print
Related
At least 214,700 tons of fuel imported into Kyrgyzstan for 2 months
Car illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Chui region
Another attempt to smuggle fuel into Kyrgyzstan prevented
Kyrgyzstan starts export of fuel oil to Georgia
Vehicle illegally transporting fuel and lubricants detained in Panfilov district
Kyrgyzstan imports 972,900 tons of fuel and lubricants in 2019
One more fuel smuggling fact revealed in Kyrgyzstan
Large channels of smuggling of fuel from Kazakhstan suppressed
Border guards prevent fuel smuggling at border with Kazakhstan
Introduction of automated fuel sale control system postponed for six months
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
1 May, Friday
09:27
At least 17,043 children born in Kyrgyzstan during quarantine At least 17,043 children born in Kyrgyzstan during quar...
09:06
Price of gasoline and diesel fuel could fall by 2 soms in May
30 April, Thursday
17:58
First cases of coronavirus officially confirmed in Tajikistan
17:44
Bishkek's budget could lose over 1 billion soms by the end of 2020
17:38
One in four coronavirus patients in Bishkek - resident of housing estate
17:32
Online school enrollment extended until September 1 in Kyrgyzstan
17:21
Kazakhstan ready to let citizens of Kyrgyzstan stuck in Sol-Iletsk through