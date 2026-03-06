17:23
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan allows import of gasoline and diesel from China by road

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended a government resolution dated October 22, 2019 (No. 566) that imposed a temporary ban on the import of oil and certain petroleum products into the country by road transport. The document was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the amendments, motor gasoline and diesel fuel imported from China through checkpoints on the state border are temporarily exempt from the ban.

The permit will remain in effect until December 31, 2026. The exemption applies to gasoline and diesel fuel classified under the relevant codes of the Eurasian Economic Union Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity.

Thus, the government has effectively allowed the road import of these types of fuel from China despite the existing restrictions on the import of certain petroleum products by motor transport.

The resolution is subject to official publication and entered into force on March 3, 2026.
