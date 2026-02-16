Russia plans to supply 1.5 million tons of fuel and lubricants to KR in 2026

Russia plans to supply Kyrgyzstan with 1.5 million tons of fuel and lubricants this year. Sergei Vakunov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Bishkek, said.

«The indicative supply balance for 2026 was previously agreed upon at the 2025 level. It includes 650,000 tons of gasoline and 550,000 tons of diesel fuel, 150,000 tons of jet fuel, 50,000 tons of crude oil, and 60,000 tons of petroleum bitumen,» he stated.

According to the diplomat, the figures can be adjusted depending on Kyrgyzstan’s needs.