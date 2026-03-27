Antimonopoly Service explains fuel price increase in Kyrgyzstan

Larisa Shustikova, head of the Department for Regulated Sectors at the Antimonopoly Regulation Service under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency that the rise in fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan is seasonal and primarily driven by increased demand in Russia, as well as geopolitical factors.

According to her, fuel and lubricants prices traditionally increase in spring, when agricultural work begins in Russia and other countries in the region, leading to higher demand for petroleum products.

Additional pressure comes from external factors, including restrictions on petroleum exports and an unstable geopolitical situation, such as developments in the Middle East and the conflict in Ukraine. These factors affect both global prices and fuel costs in Russia, from which Kyrgyzstan imports the bulk of its fuel.

«Since the beginning of 2026, fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan had been declining and by March dropped by about 3 soms per liter. The current increase remains gradual, and prices have not yet reached early-year levels — the difference still stands at between 1 and 3 soms,» she said.

Shustikova emphasized that sharp price spikes have been avoided thanks to close coordination between the Cabinet of Ministers, relevant ministries, the antimonopoly authority, and oil traders.

The domestic market is fully supplied, with no shortages reported.

Around 90 percent of fuel and lubricants imports to Kyrgyzstan come from Russia, due to its refining capacity and duty-free supplies under intergovernmental agreements. At the same time, some companies are exploring alternative sources amid periodic shutdowns at Russian refineries.

She noted that fuel and lubricants prices in Kyrgyzstan remain comparable to those in Russia and Belarus, but are higher than in oil-producing countries such as Kazakhstan. At the same time, fuel is significantly more expensive in Armenia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

«Our oil traders are exploring additional alternative routes, including Azerbaijan,» Larisa Shustikova added.

She stressed that making forecasts is difficult due to the rapidly changing geopolitical situation, making it hard to predict whether prices will rise or fall.

Amid uncertainty in external markets, authorities are considering response measures, including potential price stabilization agreements with Russian refineries, tax relief, subsidies, and concessional loans for oil traders.

Final decisions will be made at the Cabinet level, as the fuel and lubricants market directly impacts transportation costs and the pricing of goods and food products.