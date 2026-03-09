Gradual increase in fuel prices possible in Kyrgyzstan due to global situation

The global oil price reached $115 per barrel today. Against this backdrop, a gradual increase in fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan is possible due to the global geopolitical situation. Kanatbek Eshatov, head of the Association of Oil Traders of Kyrgyzstan, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, fuel prices in Kyrgyzstan largely depend on external factors, including the situation on the global oil market.

«Price increases are possible because the global geopolitical situation directly impacts the cost of oil and petroleum products. As you may have noticed, prices have been gradually increasing since February 1st—by approximately 30-40 tyiyns,» Eshatov explained.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan has accumulated sufficient fuel reserves.

«The situation on the fuel and lubricants market is currently stable. Oil product supplies are proceeding without interruption, and our existing gasoline and diesel fuel reserves, according to our estimates, will last for approximately two months,» he noted.

Kanatbek Eshatov added that spring field work has begun in the country, and the agricultural sector is fully supplied with the required volumes of fuel and lubricants. Fuel deliveries to Kyrgyzstan continue as usual, and there is no shortage on the domestic market.