14:27
USD 78.94
EUR 85.79
RUB 1.07
English

Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan

Azamat Attokurov, a representative of the Association of Crisis Centers, who is now actively helping those in need, told 24.kg news agency that husbands use their fists when being drunk in 80 percent of cases.

According to him, during the state of emergency, domestic incidents became more frequent. Scandals that break out in families usually develop into a fight.

«According to statistics, the number of domestic violence facts increased by 65 percent compared to the same period in 2019. There is a variety of reasons, most often trifling: why are you sitting with such a face, too much salt in a soup... A man goes from insults and accusations to physical assault,» Azamat Attokurov said.

He added that Bishkek and suburban villages take the 1st place in the number of appeals to the association for help.

Recall, 105 criminal cases were initiated on domestic violence facts and 2,682 incidents fell under the classification of the Code of Misconduct. Pre-trial proceedings are carried out under the articles «Causing less serious harm to health», «Torture», «Causing serious damage to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

You can tell about the problem and ask for help by phone:

0709710320 (Bishkek and Chui region);

0700257890, 0708747274 (Naryn region);

0707484713 (Talas region);

0553835717, 0706383637, 0551733390 (Issyk-Kul region);

0776089181, 0559803636 (Jalal-Abad region);

0550231329, 0557175780, 0776380777, 0555281423 (Osh city and Osh region);

0777393077, 0772369473 (Batken region).
link: https://24.kg/english/151500/
views: 159
Print
Related
Crisis centers may resume work in Bishkek
Domestic violence grows by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
56 domestic violence facts registered in Osh region during state of emergency
Expert of Presidential Administration detained for beating wife in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis join campaign for women's rights abroad
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
Husband douses wife with gasoline while cooking, she dies in hospital
Committees to prevent domestic violence formed in Kyrgyzstan
Suffered from domestic violence Osh resident writes countering statement
Domestic violence: Jealous husband hits, drags his wife from car
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
30 April, Thursday
13:49
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves state of emergency until May 10 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves state of emergency un...
13:27
Diasporas activists discuss food packages for migrants from Kyrgyzstan
13:05
Number of infected with coronavirus grows by 77,000 people for a day
12:45
Kyrgyzstan announces video contest on occasion of Victory Day among students
11:55
At least 25 more patients recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan, 462 in total