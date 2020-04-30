Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan

Azamat Attokurov, a representative of the Association of Crisis Centers, who is now actively helping those in need, told 24.kg news agency that husbands use their fists when being drunk in 80 percent of cases.

According to him, during the state of emergency, domestic incidents became more frequent. Scandals that break out in families usually develop into a fight.

«According to statistics, the number of domestic violence facts increased by 65 percent compared to the same period in 2019. There is a variety of reasons, most often trifling: why are you sitting with such a face, too much salt in a soup... A man goes from insults and accusations to physical assault,» Azamat Attokurov said.

He added that Bishkek and suburban villages take the 1st place in the number of appeals to the association for help.

Recall, 105 criminal cases were initiated on domestic violence facts and 2,682 incidents fell under the classification of the Code of Misconduct. Pre-trial proceedings are carried out under the articles «Causing less serious harm to health», «Torture», «Causing serious damage to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

You can tell about the problem and ask for help by phone:

0709710320 (Bishkek and Chui region);

0700257890, 0708747274 (Naryn region);

0707484713 (Talas region);

0553835717, 0706383637, 0551733390 (Issyk-Kul region);

0776089181, 0559803636 (Jalal-Abad region);

0550231329, 0557175780, 0776380777, 0555281423 (Osh city and Osh region);

0777393077, 0772369473 (Batken region).