11:50
USD 78.94
EUR 85.79
RUB 1.07
English

Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 46.5 billion soms in loans

As of today, commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan have restructured more than 57,000 loans in the amount of 46.5 billion soms. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

In addition, about 25,000 applications for about 24 billion soms are under consideration by banks.

«Many bank customers, due to the restrictions introduced, cannot timely file a statement. Therefore, we forecast an increase in submitted applications and subsequent restructuring by banks after lifting of movement restrictions,» the National Bank told.
link: https://24.kg/english/151473/
views: 133
Print
Related
At least 116 farmers get loans in Kochkor district of Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan to grant loans to commercial banks in soms
Kyrgyzstan receives $ 10.1 billion in loans and grants for 26 years
4.6 billion soms of debts on loans returned to budget since beginning of 2019
Kyrgyz farmers obtain preferential loans for 5,043.6 billion soms in 2019
Kyrgyzstan provides microcredits for 22 billion soms since beginning of 2019
China grants secret loans, including to Kyrgyzstan
Farmers get concessional loans of 5.6 billion soms in 2018
Kyrgyzstan still has high percentage of borrowings for consumer needs
Rates on credits in soms fall by 0.73 percent since beginning of year
Popular
Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list) Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10 State of emergency in Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad extended until May 10
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
30 April, Thursday
11:47
Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become mo...
11:31
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
11:19
Kyrgyz Ak-Maral dance ensemble included in the top 5 CIS dance groups
10:43
At least 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 746 in total
10:32
Kanybek Osmonaliev remanded in custody until July 3
29 April, Wednesday
18:17
Nationwide Testing to be held after the end of quarantine in Kyrgyzstan