Banks of Kyrgyzstan restructure 46.5 billion soms in loans

As of today, commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan have restructured more than 57,000 loans in the amount of 46.5 billion soms. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

In addition, about 25,000 applications for about 24 billion soms are under consideration by banks.

«Many bank customers, due to the restrictions introduced, cannot timely file a statement. Therefore, we forecast an increase in submitted applications and subsequent restructuring by banks after lifting of movement restrictions,» the National Bank told.