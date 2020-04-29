16:46
Kindergartens, schools to start working after lifting state of emergency

Kindergartens and schools will start working only after the state of emergency and the emergency situation are lifted in Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev told today at a briefing.

According to him, as of today, types of activities that will be allowed to resume work have been determined. All others, including educational institutions, will resume their activities only after all restrictive regimes have been lifted.

«If the regimes are lifted on June 1, there is a decrease in the incidence rate, they will open. If not, then this will happen later — on June 10, 15, or maybe even they will start working from July,» Erkin Asrandiev said.

The presidential decree extends the state of emergency in Bishkek, Osh, Jalal-Abad cities and At-Bashi district of Naryn region until May 10 inclusive.
