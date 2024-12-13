13:00
Video cameras installed in more than 1,000 kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan

Video cameras have been installed in more than 1,000 kindergartens in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Out of 1,871 state and municipal kindergartens, video surveillance cameras have been installed in 1,186 preschool educational institutions, or 63.4 percent of the total.

In order to equip the remaining 685 kindergartens, the ministry officials contacted the local state administrations with a proposal to install video cameras in them in order to create a safe educational environment.
