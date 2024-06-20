11:21
State not to finance meals in kindergartens of Kyrgyzstan

The President of Kyrgyzstan returned the bill on amendments to the Law «On Education» with objections. It became known at a meeting of the Parliament.

The document provided for the introduction of principle of co-payment for meals for children in kindergartens, that is, 50 percent would be paid by parents, the rest — by local authorities.

Deputy Minister of Finance Umutzhan Amanbaev noted that last year 800 million soms were allocated from the budget for meals in preschool institutions. The financing will be stopped now, and new kindergartens will be built using the saved money.

The official recalled: a new version of the Law «On Education» was adopted on August 11, 2023, where Part 6 of Article 28 stipulates that meals in preschool educational institutions are provided at the expense of parents (legal representatives). In connection with this, the Ministry of Finance had to stop financing of meals in preschool educational organizations.

After this, the Parliament adopted a new bill, according to which local authorities are also obliged to pay for meals in children’s institutions. But the head of state returned the draft law to Parliament with objections, and deputies voted for rejection of their initiative.

Earlier, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers said that it was necessary to abandon the practice of organizing meals for children in kindergartens at the expense of the state, it should be done at the expense of their parents.

Deputy of the Parliament Aigul Aidarova believes that it is also necessary to completely abolish meals in schools.
