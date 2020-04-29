Some enterprises to resume work in Kyrgyzstan on May 1 (list)

A phased procedure for resumption of economic activity has been developed in Kyrgyzstan. The Prime Minister of the country Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

According to him, a phased procedure for resumption of economic activity was drawn up in accordance with the developed criteria and in strict accordance with its impact on the epidemiological situation in the country.

The following economic activity is allowed from May 1, 2020 amid the state of emergency:

1. Industry and production:

Power industry;

Chemical, oil and gas industry;

Mechanical engineering, instrument making and electrotechnical industry;

Mining industry, non-ferrous and ferrous metallurgy;

Textile, leather and footwear industry;

Furniture industry;

Production of building materials and other types of industry and production.

2. Construction sector:

Construction objects;

Contract work in the field of irrigation, drinking water supply, as well as canals, roads and bridges;

Related work and services.

3. Services for repair and maintenance of vehicles:

Maintenance and repair, including oil change and painting;

Vulcanization and balancing of tires;

Car washing and dry cleaning.

4. Services of private and public notaries.

5. Trade sphere:

Online stores (electronic commerce), including delivery of goods, including through courier services;

Wholesale and supply of building materials, with the exception of stores (wholesale points / warehouses / suppliers of building materials);

Wholesale (outlets / warehouses / shops) and supply of fabrics and accessories, with the exception of markets;

Auto parts stores, bicycle parts, components, oils and car paints.

6. Services of hairdressing salons (exclusively cutting, dyeing and hair styling by appointment).

7. Transport services of organized taxi services (with transportation of not more than two people).

The following economic activity is allowed from May 11, 2020 amid the state of emergency:

1. Financial and other services:

Microfinance organizations;

Insurance companies;

Real estate agencies;

Travel agencies.

2. Public services:

Plumbing, electric installation and carpentry work;

Repair of household appliances, machinery, apparatuses and equipment;

Dry cleaning and cleaning.

3. Trade sector:

Shops and building materials markets;

Markets of auto parts, bicycle parts, components, oils and car paints;

Markets of fabrics, accessories and other accessories for garment and leather industries;

Car dealers, with the exception of car markets.

4. Transport services:

Public transport, namely passenger transportation by buses and trolleybuses, with the exception of minibuses.

The following economic activity is allowed from May 21, 2020 amid the state of emergency:

1. Public Service Centers.

2. Financial and other services:

Exchange offices;

Pawnshops.

3. Public services sector:

Shoe repair;

Assembly and repair of furniture.

4. Trade sector:

Shopping centers;

Clothing markets and shops;

Car markets;

Accompanying services.

5. Services of private (individual) tutors.

6. Services of private family baths houses and SPA centers.

At the same time, depending on the epidemiological situation, changes in the list of types of permitted economic activity are possible. The procedure for resuming activities in the economic sphere will include both penalties and other sanctions at each stage.