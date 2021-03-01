18:06
Education Ministry to open 500 short-stay kindergartens in regions

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan plans to open 500 short-stay kindergartens in the country’s regions. Press service of the ministry reported.

Online meetings are held with the heads of state district administrations and rural administrations, heads of city and district education departments.

Children will only spend three hour in such kindergartens. They will be taught, developed and educated. Sleep and meals for children are not provided. «Preschool organizations of this format do not require large expenditures and are optimal from an economic point of view,» the ministry noted.

Kindergartens will be opened in remote and mountainous regions, where the coverage by preschool education is low, also in border villages and areas where representatives of ethnic minorities are concentrated. The ministry continues to accept applications from local authorities.

The ministry noted that the work is being carried out within the framework of Education for Future project funded by the World Bank.

«The goal of the project is to prepare children for school, to increase the efficiency of preschool and school teachers,» the Ministry of Education said.
