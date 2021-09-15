Bishkek kindergartens to resume work from September 20

Bishkek kindergartens will start working from September 20. Press service of the Bishkek City Hall reported.

Preschool organizations will work without dividing children into subgroups.

The decision was made by the city emergency anti-epidemic and anti-epizootic commission at the City Hall.

The heads of districts of Bishkek and the Education Department of the City Hall were instructed to carry out appropriate work to provide preschool and general education organizations with food products in accordance with the established requirements and norms.

«Dear parents! If you or your family members have symptoms of ARVI, please do not bring your child to kindergarten. If we detect coronavirus cases in kindergartens, we will be forced to close them for control of the disease,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall added that in connection with the approved algorithms, parents will not be allowed inside the kindergartens, the organizations will organize control at the entrance, compliance with sanitary norms and rules, sanitation of premises.