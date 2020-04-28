President of Kyrgyzstan holds Security Council meeting

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds a narrow-format meeting of the Security Council with participation of heads of several government bodies, the mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Participants of the meeting consider further measures on prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in the country and resumption of socio-economic activity.

They listen to information of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov, Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev, the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov and heads of state bodies on work to combat the spread of coronavirus, measures taken to mitigate negative effects on the economy and options for resumption of economic activity in the country.

In total, 708 cases of coronavirus were registered in the republic.