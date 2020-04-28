19:47
USD 79.60
EUR 86.37
RUB 1.07
English

President of Kyrgyzstan holds Security Council meeting

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov holds a narrow-format meeting of the Security Council with participation of heads of several government bodies, the mayor of Bishkek. Press service of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Participants of the meeting consider further measures on prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection in the country and resumption of socio-economic activity.

They listen to information of the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov, Deputy Prime Minister Erkin Asrandiev, the Minister of Health Sabirzhan Abdikarimov and heads of state bodies on work to combat the spread of coronavirus, measures taken to mitigate negative effects on the economy and options for resumption of economic activity in the country.

In total, 708 cases of coronavirus were registered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/151318/
views: 265
Print
Related
Security Council of Kyrgyzstan discusses problems due to coronavirus
Security Council considers additional measures to fight against coronavirus
Officials to be punished for failure to comply with Security Council decisions
President threatens with criminal liability for infringement of business rights
President Jeenbekov tells why fight against corruption comes to naught
Sooronbai Jeenbekov to hold meeting of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Corruption at Customs on agenda of Security Council of Kyrgyzstan
Situation around Atambayev. Results of Security Council’s meeting
Head of Security Council: Growth of extremism, separatism, terrorism continues
288 criminal cases opened on corruption facts in Kyrgyzstan in 2018
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30 Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
28 April, Tuesday
17:32
Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days Irkeshtam checkpoint to be closed for six days
17:15
Some facilities could resume activities amid state of emergency in Kyrgyzstan
17:05
Six Kyrgyzstanis to be fined for violation of home quarantine
16:30
State Penitentiary Service: Sapar Isakov does not want to talk to his lawyer
16:08
Commandant of Bishkek: Crime rate in capital declined by 300 percent