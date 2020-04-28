Free testing of medical workers for COVID-19 starts in Kyrgyzstan

First group of people, who will undergo free coronavirus testing in a private laboratory, has been selected. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, these are medical workers of Family Medicine Centers in Bishkek. «They have been in close contact with the infected and their contact persons. They are at the frontline. We have drawn up lists of healthcare workers, who are at risk, and testing schedules. The process has already begun. We will let you know later who will have the same testing opportunity,» he said.

Earlier, the Republican Emergency Response Center announced launch of the system of mass diagnosis of COVID-19 in Bonetsky laboratory.

At least 708 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan as of today.