International Computerized Testing Center opened at Kyrgyztest

The International Computerized Testing Center was officially opened at Kyrgyztest, a state institution under the National Commission on State Language and Language Policy under the President of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The opening ceremony was attended by the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic, representatives of the Presidential Administration, the Cabinet of Ministers, the Zhogorku Kenesh, the international company National Educational Network (NEN), the National Academy of Sciences, and others.

During the ceremony, the State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Arslan Koichiev noted that the opening of the International Computerized Testing Center at Kyrgyztest is an important step in implementing state language policy, as well as in modern, open, and internationally compliant assessment of citizens’ language and educational levels.

Melis Murataliev, Chair of the National Commission on State Language, emphasized that the new testing center expands the capabilities of Kyrgyztest and creates conditions for an objective assessment of Kyrgyz language proficiency in digital format and in accordance with international requirements.

During the event, Batma Topoeva-Stavinskaya, Director of Kyrgyztest, delivered a presentation on the activities of the International Computerized Testing Center, its technical capabilities, and key areas of international cooperation. Participants were introduced to the testing process.

The International Computerized Testing Center, opened at Kyrgyztest, aims to provide citizens with modern testing services that meet current requirements, as well as to implement assessment mechanisms recognized at the national and international levels.
link: https://24.kg/english/359996/
views: 132
