Kazakhstan extends quarantine, state of emergency until May 11

Kazakhstan extended quarantine and the state of emergency until May 11. Vlast.kz website reports with reference to the press service of the President.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Address of the leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan says that the peak incidence has not been completely passed.

«There is still a threat that the situation will get out of control. Other foci of the infection may appear without further adherence to precautions,» he said in the statement.