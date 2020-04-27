21:47
USD 80.38
EUR 86.46
RUB 1.08
English

Kazakhstan extends quarantine, state of emergency until May 11

Kazakhstan extended quarantine and the state of emergency until May 11. Vlast.kz website reports with reference to the press service of the President.

The corresponding decree was signed by Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Address of the leader of the Republic of Kazakhstan says that the peak incidence has not been completely passed.

«There is still a threat that the situation will get out of control. Other foci of the infection may appear without further adherence to precautions,» he said in the statement.
link: https://24.kg/english/151218/
views: 379
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to consider state of emergency issue on April 30
Car service stations, taxi services could resume work in Bishkek
Over 5,000 policemen daily on duty at roadblocks in Kyrgyzstan
77 additional concrete blocks set up in Bishkek
President of Kyrgyzstan recommends to simplify receipt of state guarantees
Another Kyrgyzstani with coronavirus detected in Kazakhstan
Online system for issue of passes for residents of Osh, Jalal-Abad launched
Parliament approves presidential decree extending state of emergency
State of emergency announced in Naryn at request of local authorities
President Jeenbekov tells why he agreed to extend state of emergency
Popular
Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home Amina Ahmed about Kyrgyzstan: I am lucky to be able to call this country home
17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total 17 new cases of coronavirus registered in Kyrgyzstan, 682 in total
Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence Health Ministry: Kyrgyzstan reaches peak coronavirus incidence
Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan Coronavirus incidence stabilizes in Kyrgyzstan
27 April, Monday
21:13
Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of doctors with coronavirus Doctor from Poland voices 3 reasons for infection of do...
21:05
Quarantine helps fight spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
20:59
Head of group of doctors from Poland tells about purpose of visit to Kyrgyzstan
20:50
Ten Kyrgyzstanis returned from Afghanistan
20:40
Winner of tender for E-passports announced in Kyrgyzstan