Three charter flights planned to evacuate Kyrgyzstanis from the UAE

Three charter flights are planned to evacuate citizens of Kyrgyzstan from the UAE in the near future. The Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Dubai reported.

The flights will be operated by Fly Dubai on April 26, May 3 and May 10.

The diplomatic mission warns that only Kyrgyzstanis who do not have coronavirus symptoms will be allowed to fly.

«Please print and have a ticket, a copy of your passport and visa, or their electronic copies, with you. If you plan to use private vehicles to travel to the airport, take care of obtaining the appropriate permission or use a taxi. You must arrive at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport three hours before departure. You should have protective means and keep a distance,» diplomats said.

On April 16, the Consulate General reported that Fly Dubai airline, on its own initiative, began selling tickets for Dubai — Bishkek flight on April 26, but the departure was not agreed with the Kyrgyz side.

According to the Consulate, 430 Kyrgyzstanis intend to return home.