Domestic violence grows by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan

From January to March law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan have registered 2,319 complaints of domestic violence. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

According to the ministry, this figure is 65 percent higher than for the same period in 2019. At least 105 criminal cases were opened and 2,682 incidents fell under the classification of the Code of Misconduct. Pre-trial proceedings are carried out under the Articles «Causing less serious harm to health», «Torture», «Causing serious damage to health» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The number of murders motivated by domestic violence amounted to eight cases, rape — seven. As for misconduct, beatings and petty hooliganism prevail here.

At least 95 percent of victims are women from 21 to 50 years old.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs specified: the largest number of claims came from Chui, Issyk-Kul, Talas regions and Bishkek. Allegations of domestic violence remained at the 2019 level in Batken, Osh and Naryn regions, as well as in the southern capital. A decline was registered in Jalal-Abad region only.
