A girl who brawled with the patrol police was placed under house arrest. Press service of the Commandant’s Office of Bishkek informed 24.kg news agency.

Such a decision was made by the Oktyabrsky District Court yesterday.

On April 13, the girl had a row with police officers. She used obscene language, did not obey lawful requirements of a policeman, and began to behave aggressively. The girl was placed in a pretrial detention center for 15 days.