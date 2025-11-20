10:28
USD 87.45
EUR 101.20
RUB 1.08
English

Mass brawl breaks out in Manas city

A mass brawl broke out in Manas city. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

According to the report, during the night of November 18–19, the duty unit received information that 15–20 young men had started a fight in Sputnik microdistrict and were throwing stones at each other.

«A criminal case has been opened under the article ‘Hooliganism’ of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigative team questioned witnesses and reviewed footage from surveillance cameras. One participant was taken to the intensive care unit of Suzak District Hospital with injuries. A forensic medical examination has been ordered in his case. As part of investigative and search measures, 11 residents of Manas were brought to the police. The investigation is ongoing,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/351603/
views: 44
Print
Related
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
Mass brawl of migrants in Moscow: Over 80 detained
Mass brawl breaks out in Bishkek, all participants detained
Mass brawl occurs in Bishkek's 12th microdistrict – 5 detained
Six people detained after beach brawl in Chok-Tal village
24-year-old man killed in Kant town after drunken brawl
36 foreigners taken to police after brawl in Bishkek
We want to forget it - director of hostel for foreigners about pogroms
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Suspects in vandalizing sewing workshop employing foreigners detained
Popular
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan Energy Ministry approves standard for gas losses for Gazprom Kyrgyzstan
Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent Osh has highest inflation rate among Kyrgyzstan's regions—9 percent
Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation Sadyr Japarov calls controversy over foreign workers an election provocation
20 November, Thursday
10:24
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to cooperate in tourism Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to cooperate in tourism
10:16
Mass brawl breaks out in Manas city
10:08
New pumping station opened in Bishkek
09:59
Sadyr Japarov meets with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi
09:46
Mosque for $55 million: Sadyr Japarov about Abdukadyr Khabibulla's gift
19 November, Wednesday
17:59
Kyrgyz border guards prevent illegal cattle export to Tajikistan
17:49
Bishkek mayor reveals location of new hippodrome
17:42
Company CEO and her daughter suspected of stealing $1.47 million
17:27
40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program