Mass brawl breaks out in Manas city

A mass brawl broke out in Manas city. The Internal Affairs Department of Jalal-Abad region reported.

According to the report, during the night of November 18–19, the duty unit received information that 15–20 young men had started a fight in Sputnik microdistrict and were throwing stones at each other.

«A criminal case has been opened under the article ‘Hooliganism’ of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. An investigative team questioned witnesses and reviewed footage from surveillance cameras. One participant was taken to the intensive care unit of Suzak District Hospital with injuries. A forensic medical examination has been ordered in his case. As part of investigative and search measures, 11 residents of Manas were brought to the police. The investigation is ongoing,» the statement says.