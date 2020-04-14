14:50
Girl placed in pretrial detention center for insulting police officer

A girl who had a row with police officers in Bishkek was placed in the pretrial detention center 1. Commandant’s Office informed 24.kg news agency.

The scandal occurred on April 11. Employees of the Oktyabrsky District Department of Internal Affairs stopped the girl for an explanatory conversation at the intersection of Yunusaliev and Suerkulov Streets, as she had no medical mask on her face. However, the citizen began to use obscene language, did not obey the lawful requirements of a policeman, and began to behave aggressively.

«The girl resisted, used physical force against the police officer. The fact was registered under the Article «Hooliganism» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee is 23-year-old. The Oktyabrsky District Court chose for her a preventive measure in form of arrest with keeping her in the pretrial detention center 1 for 15 days,» the Commandant’s Office reported.
