Six people detained after beach brawl in Chok-Tal village

Six individuals were taken to the police station following a brawl on a beach in Chok-Tal village. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Issyk-Kul region told 24.kg news agency.

A video of the brawl at Palm Beach resort was posted on social media, with captions claiming that vacationers had clashed with the resort’s security staff.

According to police, an investigative team was immediately dispatched to the scene. Six participants were detained and taken to the investigative service. The circumstances and other participants in the incident are being established.