Mass brawl breaks out in Bishkek, all participants detained

A mass brawl involving approximately 20 people broke out in the capital. The incident occurred in Bishkek’s Oktyabrsky district. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department reported.

Witnesses captured the incident on video, which shows men fighting in the middle of the street. Cars were damaged as a result.

The cause of the conflict has not yet been determined.

«The incident was registered with the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district. A preliminary investigation has been launched. Police officers immediately arrived at the scene. All participants in the incident have been identified and taken to the investigative service,» the official statement reads.

According to law enforcement officials, the investigation is ongoing. Details will be announced later.