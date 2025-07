A mass brawl occurred in Bishkek’s 12th microdistrict, resulting in the detention of five individuals. The press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Oktyabrsky district reported.

The incident was officially registered.

Protocols were drawn up against the detainees under the article «Petty Hooliganism» of the Code of Offenses. All five individuals were placed in the temporary detention facility of the district police department.