Mass brawl at Bishkek school: Injured hospitalized, criminal case opened

A mass fight involving senior students broke out at one of the schools in Bishkek, the press service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district of the capital reported.

After receiving information about the incident, police officers promptly arrived at the scene. The conflict was brought under control, and an ambulance was called. Several teenagers were taken to a medical facility for examination.

Those involved in the incident, along with their parents, were brought to the district police department for questioning and to establish all the circumstances of the incident. Some parents filed written complaints.

The investigative service of the Internal Affairs Department of Sverdlovsky district has opened a criminal case under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Necessary investigative measures are currently underway.
