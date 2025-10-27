11:21
Mass brawl of migrants in Moscow: Over 80 detained

More than 80 participants in a mass brawl at Prokshino residential complex in Moscow have been detained by police, 19 of whom have been charged with a criminal offense. Irina Volk, official spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs, announced.

According to her, more than 80 people were brought to Kommunarsky police station during the suppression of illegal activities. Currently, 19 of them have been identified as having committed a crime under Part 2 of Article 21 (hooliganism) of the Russian Criminal Code and have been detained.

Irina Volk noted that the issue of revoking Russian citizenship is being considered for two of the defendants, who had previously acquired it.

Police have also drawn up administrative documents under various articles of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses against 65 of those detained. Deportation from the country will be considered for some of them.

The mass brawl between migrant workers armed with sticks and shovels occurred on October 25 in Prokshino residential complex in Moscow. Workers began fighting, using sticks, shovels, and road signs.

According to a local resident, the conflict began on October 24, but on October 25, it escalated into a full-blown confrontation. These are presumably representatives of the developer’s contractors and private repairmen who often offer their services to migrant workers. Residents attribute the incident to a competition for clients.
