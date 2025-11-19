Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center

Chinese citizens detained after a mass brawl near the village of Konstantinovka in Alamudun district have been placed in custody until January 15, 2026. The press service of the Bishkek City Court reported.

According to the court, the decision was made on November 17 by an investigative judge of the Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek. The court also stated that the detention of the accused had been deemed lawful and justified.

Earlier, reports emerged of a fight involving Chinese nationals. According to the police, a conflict broke out between drivers of two companies transporting sand and gravel from a quarry due to a traffic dispute, which escalated into a brawl. One of the drivers was hospitalized at the Chui Regional Hospital with injuries.

During investigative and operational measures, all participants in the incident were identified — 44 people were brought to the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region for questioning. Of them, 16 were detained and placed in a temporary detention facility. A criminal case has been opened under Article 280 (hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.