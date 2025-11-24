15:24
USD 87.45
EUR 100.93
RUB 1.10
English

Twenty-two teenagers detained after mass brawl in Manas city

Law enforcement officers detained 22 minors in Manas city following a mass brawl. The incident occurred on the night of November 19 in Sputnik microdistrict, where a group of 15-20 teenagers threw stones at each other and caused a disturbance. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

A call about the conflict was received by the Manas District Department of Internal Affairs. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. Police officers collected the necessary materials and seized video recordings.

Following the investigation, the case was registered. The Investigative Service of Manas District Department of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Together with officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region and the State Committee for National Security, the 23 participants in the brawl were identified. Of these, 22 teenagers were detained and taken into custody for a month by the Manas City Court. Another remains in the hospital; his responsibility will be reviewed after discharge.

The Department of Internal Affairs noted that the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of regional police leadership.
link: https://24.kg/english/352040/
views: 149
Print
Related
Mass brawl breaks out in Manas city
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
Mass brawl of migrants in Moscow: Over 80 detained
Mass brawl breaks out in Bishkek, all participants detained
Mass brawl occurs in Bishkek's 12th microdistrict – 5 detained
Six people detained after beach brawl in Chok-Tal village
24-year-old man killed in Kant town after drunken brawl
36 foreigners taken to police after brawl in Bishkek
We want to forget it - director of hostel for foreigners about pogroms
Brawl with foreigners: Three more suspects detained
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
14:34
Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch to online learning Schools, universities in Bishkek to temporarily switch...
14:25
Health Minister proposes raising excise taxes, restricting alcohol sale hours
14:19
Police on high alert during CSTO Council meeting in Bishkek
14:11
Eco-friendly bird feeders installed in Ala-Archa National Park
14:03
State suffers significant losses during installation of water meters in Talas