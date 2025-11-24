Twenty-two teenagers detained after mass brawl in Manas city

Law enforcement officers detained 22 minors in Manas city following a mass brawl. The incident occurred on the night of November 19 in Sputnik microdistrict, where a group of 15-20 teenagers threw stones at each other and caused a disturbance. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region reported.

A call about the conflict was received by the Manas District Department of Internal Affairs. An investigative team was dispatched to the scene. Police officers collected the necessary materials and seized video recordings.

Following the investigation, the case was registered. The Investigative Service of Manas District Department of Internal Affairs opened a criminal case under Article 280 (Hooliganism) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Together with officers from the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region and the State Committee for National Security, the 23 participants in the brawl were identified. Of these, 22 teenagers were detained and taken into custody for a month by the Manas City Court. Another remains in the hospital; his responsibility will be reviewed after discharge.

The Department of Internal Affairs noted that the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of regional police leadership.