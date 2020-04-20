17:09
56 domestic violence facts registered in Osh region during state of emergency

At least 56 facts of domestic violence have been registered during the state of emergency in Osh region and Osh city in Kyrgyzstan. Commandant of Osh, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts Malik Nurdinov told at a briefing.

According to him, an increase in domestic violence was not registered in the region.

«Speaking of the region, the number of domestic violence cases has decreased. There is not a significant growth in Osh city, too. We ask district police officers to pay attention to the situation in families. For example, in seven cases, women raised their hands against men, there were scandals between brothers, mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law,» the commandant told.
