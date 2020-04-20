Cost of COVID-19 test in private laboratory announced in Kyrgyzstan

One of the private laboratories will begin to take tests for coronavirus in the coming days. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told today at a briefing.

According to him, the network of Bonetsky laboratories together with the Republican Center for Quarantine and Highly Infectious Diseases will begin to conduct PCR tests for COVID-19.

«The average cost of the test will be 2,000 soms,» Nurbolot Usenbaev informed.

Earlier it was reported that the system of mass laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 will be launched in Kyrgyzstan. The project is planned to be implemented at the expense of sponsors and entrepreneurs. According to the project, a laboratory diagnostic system will be launched in the first phase at a rate of 10,000 tests by the PCR method and 40,000 tests by the method of immunochemiluminescent analysis.

At least 568 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Kyrgyzstan, 140 of them are health workers. Seven people have died.