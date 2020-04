The Kyrgyzstanis, who recently arrived from Turkey, were discharged from observation unit and placed in home quarantine. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

Related news Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey to be quarantined

According to her, everyone was allowed to go home last night. «There were over 200 people, all tested negative for coronavirus. We left the observation unit yesterday at about 21.00 and headed home. We have to be at home for two weeks. Doctors will control us. We have downloaded apps that track our location,» she told.

Recall, more than 200 compatriots arrived in Kyrgyzstan from Turkey on April 17.