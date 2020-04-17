Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey to be quarantined

More than 200 citizens arrived from Turkey in Kyrgyzstan. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, about 60 people from Ankara and 150 from Istanbul returned to the country. «The atmosphere is good. We flew by a charter flight operated by Turkish airlines on a Boeing 777-300. Everything happened unexpectedly. Just yesterday morning I did not know anything, people from the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey called me and said that there would be a flight. When we got off the plane, we were not checked, but measured temperature and our passports were taken away. We are going to a hotel for observation,» the Kyrgyzstani told.