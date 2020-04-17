19:03
USD 80.01
EUR 87.11
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey to be quarantined

More than 200 citizens arrived from Turkey in Kyrgyzstan. Reader informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, about 60 people from Ankara and 150 from Istanbul returned to the country. «The atmosphere is good. We flew by a charter flight operated by Turkish airlines on a Boeing 777-300. Everything happened unexpectedly. Just yesterday morning I did not know anything, people from the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Turkey called me and said that there would be a flight. When we got off the plane, we were not checked, but measured temperature and our passports were taken away. We are going to a hotel for observation,» the Kyrgyzstani told.
link: https://24.kg/english/150438/
views: 114
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis stuck in Istanbul finally leave for homeland
Health Ministry announces date of opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish hospital
Turkey not to fine foreigners for visa violations
Over 300 citizens of Kyrgyzstan stranded in Turkey
Turkey suspends flights to other countries due to coronavirus
Turkey transfers Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital to Health Ministry
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey placed under observation at Ak-Keme hotel
Kyrgyzstani arrived from Istanbul hospitalized with suspected coronavirus
Lawsuit against Turkish Ambassador. Ex-Foreign Minister loses case
Ataturk park to be repaired at the expense of Turkey
Popular
Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30 Emergency situation in Kyrgyzstan proposed to be extended until April 30
Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek Curfew to be reduced in Bishkek
Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan Date of expected peak of coronavirus incidence announced in Kyrgyzstan
State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30 State of emergency extended in Kyrgyzstan until April 30
17 April, Friday
18:20
Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan Start date of Orozo announced in Kyrgyzstan
18:09
IMF allocate Kyrgyzstan other $ 120 million
18:04
Toyota IST driver hits inspector of Patrol Police Service in Bishkek
17:49
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Turkey to be quarantined
17:36
President demands to quickly eliminate shortcomings in healthcare system